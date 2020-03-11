Wednesday, 11 March 2020, 13:46 HKT/SGT Share:

來源 一丹獎 一丹獎創辦人陳一丹赴英國劍橋大學 頒授2019年一丹教育研究獎

英國劍橋, 2020年3月11日 - (亞太商訊) - 一丹獎創辦人陳一丹博士本周到訪英國劍橋大學，向2019年一丹教育研究獎得主烏莎·戈斯瓦米（Usha Goswami）教授頒授獎項。



陳一丹博士與2019年一丹教育研究獎得主烏莎·戈斯瓦米教授



陳一丹博士與劍橋大學校長杜思齊教授



頒獎典禮嘉賓合照



陳一丹博士在頒獎典禮上表示：「在此我代表一丹獎基金會向基金會的獨立評審委員會做出的評選結果，致以誠摯謝意。戈斯瓦米教授富有遠見，致力於提升全球兒童福祉、創造美好的未來，我們向她致敬。我們很高興看到，戈斯瓦米教授在科學上取得的突破，為幫助每個孩子取得成功奠定了基礎。社會的進步，歸根結底靠教育。我們期待，隨著對腦科學研究的逐步深入，人類的求知之路也能獲得更多可能性。」



戈斯瓦米是劍橋大學認知發展神經科學教授，及劍橋大學聖約翰學院院士。她多年來深耕神經科學，她創辦了世界第一所從事教育研究的神經科學中心，並擔任總監。她將神經科學，應用於兒童語言節奏模式的研究，發現引發兒童讀寫障礙的神經發育問題。她的研究推動針對這類問題的早期干預措施落地，為全球數以百萬計受讀寫障礙困擾的兒童帶來新生。



戈斯瓦米教授憑借她上述腦神經領域的突破性發現，於2019年9月獲得一丹教育研究獎。她的發現讓教育者們得以設計出一系列早期干預的教學方法及工具，幫助患有讀寫障礙的兒童及特殊兒童，有效地學習語言。



劍橋大學校長杜思齊（Stephen Toope）教授在頒獎典禮致辭中表示：「我們非常感謝陳一丹先生設立一丹獎，這個獎項極大地啟發和鼓舞了教育創新及研究，也將影響我們的後代。我向烏莎·戈斯瓦米教授表示祝賀，她在教育、學習領域的不懈探索，用世界一流的研究成果，詮釋了劍橋大學貢獻社會的使命和擔當。」



戈斯瓦米教授表示：「能獲得一丹獎我感到非常榮幸，也非常感謝一丹獎基金會對我在教育神經科學、語言和讀寫能力研究的肯定。一丹獎基金會透過教育創造更美好的世界的使命與我的理念一致。我希望透過研究語言和閱讀能力來幫助兒童獲得良好的教育。」



作為一丹獎的得獎者，戈斯瓦米教授可以獲得一枚純金獎牌和總計3000萬港元（約390萬美元）的獎勵，其中一半為獎金，另一半為支持推動教育研究或項目的資金。



戈斯瓦米教授計劃將一丹獎的項目獎金用於兒童發展性語言障礙的腦神經成像研究。發展性語言障礙通常是由兒童某些神經發育問題導致，這類兒童在語言學習上存在障礙。粗略估計，全球不同語言系統下，約有7%的兒童受發展性語言障礙困擾，總計約1500萬兒童。



透過上述研究收集到的數據，戈斯瓦米教授希望可以發現導致發展性語言障礙的大腦基礎問題，進而開發出一套工具幫助患有發展性語言障礙的兒童獲得正常的教育。



這些收集來的數據透過機器學習，將協助戈斯瓦米教授制定一套早期篩查工具，可以在嬰兒階段判斷患有語言障礙的風險，這些技術在目前尚屬空白，但卻非常有價值。此外，上述研究有望進一步揭示讀寫障礙和發展性語言障礙的不同大腦反應，如果能夠實現，將是一項重要突破。



「我們很高興與戈斯瓦米教授密切合作，支持她這些具有開創性的工作，為全球以百萬計的兒童帶來福祉。環境對於人的成長至關重要，我們期待，這些科學發現在劍橋大學為教育工作者們敞開大門，幫助他們通過運用創新技術和方法，創造一個更加兼容並包的世界。」陳一丹博士表示。



「透過一丹獎的支持，我可以把我過往針對語言節奏的研究，運用到解決語言障礙的問題上，我一直希望能夠做到這項研究。非常感謝一丹獎讓我的這個願望成為現實。我對此深表感謝。」戈斯瓦米教授說。



關於一丹獎：



一丹獎由騰訊主要創始人陳一丹博士於2016年創立，旨在表彰及支持推動教育創新、所作貢獻具長遠影響的個人，其願景以教育提升人類的福祉。一丹獎旗下有兩個獎項：一丹教育研究獎、一丹教育發展獎。該獎項由25億港元（約3.23億美元）的獨立慈善信託運作及管理。得獎人將獲頒一枚純金獎牌及3000萬港元獎勵 (約390萬美元)，其中一半為獎金，另一半為支持推動教育研究或項目的資金。透過一系列活動，一丹獎將成為全球社群參與討論教育的平台，並肩負起推動教育公益事業的重要使命。







Mar 11, 2020, 13:46 HKT/SGT

話題 Press release summary



部門 金融, 业务, 教育

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network

