  Monday, February 24, 2020
Monday, 24 February 2020, 11:26 HKT/SGT
眾多利好！DB3數位貨幣電子銀行即將於2020年隆重啟幕！

倫敦, 2020年2月24日 - (亞太商訊)  - 據DB3集團消息，經過2019年度的眾多技術研發和資金積累，DB3數位貨幣電子銀行已經達成了多項創新性技術指標，並獲得了多個國際化財團以及專業財經人士的大力支持，即將於2020年正式面世！




據悉，DB3國際控股有限公司成立於英國倫敦，註冊資金為1億英鎊，核心業務涵蓋數位貨幣、區塊鏈及銀行相關領域。旗下DB3數位貨幣電子銀行主要面向重要機構和高淨值人士，並為全球客戶提供基於區塊鏈和數字貨幣領域的針對性投資和運作。

截至2019年底，已有包括ASK、美國今日財經、明雅財經、福克斯等權威財經媒體針對DB3數位貨幣電子銀行發表了多篇長期看好的新聞報導。另外，在世界知名的眾多財經論壇中，職業財經評論人也對DB3表示有強烈的興趣，對其發展十分看好。在眾多利好消息的影響下，整個數位貨幣市場2020年也將在DB3的引領下，進入一個新的發展高度，呈現一個全新的數字貨幣生態。

DB3數位貨幣電子銀行之所以能獲得如此多的關注和看好，這與其特別的投資理念和“銀行化”服務有著重要的聯繫。DB3從成立之初，便致力於讓用戶享受“銀行化”的數位貨幣操作以及服務，使用者的存儲將以加密數位貨幣保管，可進行多方面的數字貨幣操作，可隨時查看DB3的投資交易記錄，且投資記錄不得被更改，這便是DB3資金安全的重要保證。另外，平衡投資策略作為DB3的核心投資理念，也將會全程貫穿于多項業務之中。獨有的智慧化MT4系統還將進行24小時的投資監控，確保用戶的穩定收入。

因此，DB3數位貨幣電子銀行一經成立，便在全世界範圍內收穫了大批的支持者，並視其為未來數字貨幣市場的領軍企業。在如此強勢的市場表現下，DB3的高管也表示，DB3的成立除了滿足客戶對於數位貨幣市場的幣值資產管理需求外，還將開發其更大的市場潛能，將DB3數位貨幣電子銀行打造成行業新標杆，以此推動行業邁入下一個新時代！

Media contact
Company Name: DB3 Corporation
City, State, Country: North London
Address: 7charlester street, Winsfield, North London, United Kingdom
Contact Person: Allison Lanyork
Tele: +44 (0) 2087983070
Website: www.db3bank.com



Feb 24, 2020, 11:26 HKT/SGT
部門 金融, 业务, Banking & Insurance
